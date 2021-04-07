Watch the TODAY team get COVID-19 vaccinations live on-air

The team joined the more than 3 million Americans who are now getting the vaccine every day. They are hoping to raise awareness about the importance of getting the vaccine and addressing any hesitancy others may be feeling about receiving it.

You can quickly and easily find out everything you need to know about getting the vaccine in your area through the NBC News "Plan Your Vaccine" tool.

"I feel so grateful," Savannah said. "I just think about (how) this is something that has not been done in all of human history, a vaccine in a year. Not just one vaccine, but two, three, four candidates. It's an incredible feat of science and I love that, and we're so lucky to get to be the beneficiaries of that."

We see a smile under that mask, Savannah! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"You know I'm not a man of great emotion, but I'm that close to crying," Craig said. To your point, I'm so thankful for the science and the scientists, but I think we should also remember the 560-plus thousand people in this country that we've lost in this past year to this dreadful virus."

The five members of the TODAY crew were all eligible to receive the shot under New York state guidelines, where anyone over 16 now qualifies.

"It is important to get the word out," Chokshi said. "I think about this the same way that I think about talking to my patients. We have to start by listening, to understanding people's questions, answering them. But then we have to do what I think of as helping them find their 'why.'

"Not just protecting themselves, protecting a loved one, and turning the corner on this devastating pandemic."

She did it! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Nearly 170 million doses have now been given to Americans, with 32% of the population having gotten at least one dose and 18.8% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Savannah, Craig, Dylan, Sheinelle and Jenna joined their colleagues, Carson Daly, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb, who have already been partially or fully vaccinated.

Al, 66, received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine live on TODAY back in January because he was qualified to receive it in New York, where residents 65 and over were among the first eligible at the time.

Hoda, 56, had to wait a few months longer than Al for when New Yorkers ages 50 and over became eligible. She shared a look at her first vaccine shot just last week on Instagram.

Chokshi noted that the TODAY quintet who received their shots on Wednesday could potentially feel side effects like pain at the site of the injection, headaches, body aches and fever about 12 to 24 hours after the first dose.

They may also experience more side effects when they receive their second dose of the vaccine, which experts say is a normal immune response.