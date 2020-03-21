Watch these seniors play a real-life version of Hungry Hungry Hippos

Four wheelchairs, a few basket-broom contraptions and dozens of colorful balls are just what we needed today.

That's all it took for one senior living facility to bring the game of Hungry Hungry Hippos to life.

You might remember the classic version of the board game, which basically consists of four toy hippos trying to gobble up as many marbles as possible. But in this version, the team at Bryn Celyn care home in Maesteg, Wales, replaced toy hippos with cute old ladies!

At the whistle, four players were wheeled forward to try to capture as many balls as possible with their baskets while the rest of the community looked on in delight. The silly scene brought on plenty of giggles from both the staff and the residents.

"The lifestyles team here at Bryn Celyn are always coming up with fun and exciting ways to keep the residents entertained," a representative for the facility told TODAY. "This activity really raised morale in the home and had all the relatives and team members laughing."

The Bryn Celyn team uploaded a short video to Facebook on Thursday and it's since been viewed over 250,000 times and brought smiles to plenty of people across the internet.

"Made my day to see them enjoying themselves," one commenter wrote. Another echoed, "You have cheered everyone up."