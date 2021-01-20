Watch Lady Gaga's unforgettable national anthem performance at the inauguration

Wednesday marked a day of transition for America, as outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House one last time, and incoming President Joe Biden prepared to move into that residence and take over the reins.

But before the 46th president of the United States took the oath of office, a musical icon took the stage to set the tone for that momentous occasion.

Lady Gaga ushered in Biden’s inauguration with a moving performance of the national anthem.

Lady Gaga arrives to sing the national anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Dressed in a bold, navy-and-crimson dress with a large, golden dove of peace emblazoned across the front and standing on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the pop star belted out a stunning rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner" for the smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at the Capitol and for the millions who tuned in from around the world.

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

And just one day before her performance, while visiting the U.S. Capitol for rehearsals, she had another message for her fans and followers on social media.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” the 34-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself inside the landmark building. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”

Gaga has been a proponent of Biden and showed up to support the former vice president throughout his 2020 campaign, even hitting the trail in November as he rallied support in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Lady Gaga greet college students at Schenley Park on Nov. 02, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

So raising her voice for “The Star-Spangled Banner” was yet another show of support for him — and another display of her skill for singing that notoriously difficult tune.

The first time Lady Gaga performed the national anthem for an audience of millions of television viewers was back at the Super Bowl in 2016.

Lady Gaga performs the national anthem during the Super Bowl in 2016. Al Bello / Getty Images

As for Wednesday’s ceremony, Gaga was just the first of the talents on hand. Jennifer Lopez, who’s also a veteran of the Super Bowl stage, is scheduled to perform as well.

And when prime time rolls around, even more musicians, including Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi, will ring in the new president with performances on “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute television special hosted by Tom Hanks.

"Celebrating America" will air live on NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and CNN beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST