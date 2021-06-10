IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 76% off summer essentials in travel, beauty, home and style

Watch high school principal serenade his students during graduation

Everyone is singing this principal's praises after his electrifying performance of a Whitney Houston classic.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Educators may have love for their students, but one North Carolina principal took it to a whole new level.

Marcus Gause, the principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” during graduation last weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Standing at a podium in traditional commencement cap and gown attire, Gause belted out his rendition of the song, which was originally recorded in 1973 by Dolly Parton. It would go on to become a major hit for Houston in 1992 when she recorded it for her film “The Bodyguard.”

The crowd roared in approval, especially after Gause hit the high notes when singing “I will always love you” during the chorus.

As his performance drew to a close, those on hand once again washed him in applause.

High school senior donates her $40,000 scholarship

June 9, 202101:06

Gause’s efforts did not go unnoticed, either, with many people praising him on Facebook.

“Wow … Every child should have a Principal this loving, kind, compassionate and passionate! Beautiful,” someone wrote.

Watch this dad go overboard (and over rail) at graduation

June 4, 202100:43

“Well that just gave me a chill!!! Amazing job!!!” another person commented.

“This just healed and warmed my whole heart!” someone else wrote. “We need this in our world, Adults guiding our youth and letting them know that they are loved and cared for!”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.