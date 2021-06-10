Watch high school principal serenade his students during graduation

Educators may have love for their students, but one North Carolina principal took it to a whole new level.

Marcus Gause, the principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” during graduation last weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Standing at a podium in traditional commencement cap and gown attire, Gause belted out his rendition of the song, which was originally recorded in 1973 by Dolly Parton. It would go on to become a major hit for Houston in 1992 when she recorded it for her film “The Bodyguard.”

The crowd roared in approval, especially after Gause hit the high notes when singing “I will always love you” during the chorus.

As his performance drew to a close, those on hand once again washed him in applause.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Gause’s efforts did not go unnoticed, either, with many people praising him on Facebook.

“Wow … Every child should have a Principal this loving, kind, compassionate and passionate! Beautiful,” someone wrote.

“Well that just gave me a chill!!! Amazing job!!!” another person commented.

“This just healed and warmed my whole heart!” someone else wrote. “We need this in our world, Adults guiding our youth and letting them know that they are loved and cared for!”