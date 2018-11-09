Get the latest from TODAY
A trip down memory lane can be a wonderful moment of nostalgia — or a cringeworthy moment of hilarity. And on TODAY Friday, it was a little of both for anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin, who shared throwback videos of their earliest days as reporters!
TODAY anchors share their early broadcasting footageNov. 9, 201804:21
Dylan went first, showing us a clip from what she said was her first job at WICU in Erie, Pennsylvania. She might know the weather, but she's not so good on geography in it; when she signs off in the video, she says, "I'm live out here ... I don't know where I am right now."
"That was on live TV, and I remember that moment where I totally blanked and forgot where I was," she said, resting her forehead on the table while everyone guffawed.
Next up, Sheinelle Jones, looking very composed while discussing serious matters as a college sophomore on the Northwestern News Network.
Then Jenna Bush Hager held up the actual VHS of Sheinelle's news report — and pulled out a to-do list from 1989 that included the item, "Call mom"!
"We've come a long way, gang," Jones noted.
Finally, Craig took his turn as a bespectacled third-grade reporter of "The Book Review" with some serious attitude. "I was trying to be edgy!" he defended after the video finished. "Mid-80's edgy! Don't you laugh!"
Aw, come on guys. We are totally laughing — and loving these videos!