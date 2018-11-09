Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

A trip down memory lane can be a wonderful moment of nostalgia — or a cringeworthy moment of hilarity. And on TODAY Friday, it was a little of both for anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin, who shared throwback videos of their earliest days as reporters!

Dylan went first, showing us a clip from what she said was her first job at WICU in Erie, Pennsylvania. She might know the weather, but she's not so good on geography in it; when she signs off in the video, she says, "I'm live out here ... I don't know where I am right now."

Dylan then ... and now!

"That was on live TV, and I remember that moment where I totally blanked and forgot where I was," she said, resting her forehead on the table while everyone guffawed.

Next up, Sheinelle Jones, looking very composed while discussing serious matters as a college sophomore on the Northwestern News Network.

Sheinelle was cool then and now! TODAY

Then Jenna Bush Hager held up the actual VHS of Sheinelle's news report — and pulled out a to-do list from 1989 that included the item, "Call mom"!

"We've come a long way, gang," Jones noted.

Craig was ... well, very confident then, and now! TODAY

Finally, Craig took his turn as a bespectacled third-grade reporter of "The Book Review" with some serious attitude. "I was trying to be edgy!" he defended after the video finished. "Mid-80's edgy! Don't you laugh!"

Aw, come on guys. We are totally laughing — and loving these videos!