While talking with Megyn Kelly about why she decided to join the military, Capt. Alea Nadeem had no idea her mother and sister were in the studio to surprise her. Capt. Nadeem hasn’t seen them since she was deployed last year in the Middle East. After reuniting, the three sat down to discuss Capt. Nadeem’s kidnapping in Iraq at age 8.