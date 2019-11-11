Watch 96-year-old veteran perform harmonica rendition of national anthem at game

Sign up for our newsletter

World War II veteran Pete DuPré, 96, delivered a beautiful harmonica rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a New York Knicks game on Sunday, just in time for Veterans Day.

Wearing a "World War II Veteran" hat, DuPré, who is affectionately known as Harmonica Pete, stepped up to the microphone and delivered a moving performance of the national anthem to the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

96 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica before the Knicks game Sunday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hwoVs8F9C1 — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019

Members of the military stood close by, holding the American flag, as DuPré, a former U.S. Army medic, poured his heart into the song.

Toward the end of the performance, the crowd began to cheer for DuPré and offered an appreciative and boisterous round of applause. At the end, DuPré tipped his hat to the crowd.

DuPre tipped his hat to the crowd following his performance. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

The veteran is becoming a regular at sporting events. He performed another rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Minnesota Vikings game in September.

World War II vet Pete DuPré stole the show before #OAKvsMIN even started. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KD8ues8KDL — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2019

Over Memorial Day weekend, he performed before the start of an exhibition soccer game between the U.S. women's national team and Mexico. Players from the U.S. team, who would go on to win the World Cup title in July, gave Pete hugs and high fives after the game.

96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TP3ggIF3z9 — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2019

It's easy to see why this veteran is earning some well-deserved attention from sports crowds. Well done, Harmonica Pete. We salute you!