Want to go to the Super Bowl? Enter here for a chance to win tickets!

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and Kathie Lee and Hoda want to send one lucky fan and a friend to the big game!

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4. You have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LI, which includes two tickets, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations.

All you have to do is send us a video and provide a quick statement of your most creative and enthusiastic cheers for your favorite team.

Fill out the information below for a chance to win!

Entries close Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. EST.