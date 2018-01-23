Want to go to the Super Bowl? Enter here for a chance to win tickets!

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and Kathie Lee and Hoda want to send one lucky fan and a friend to the big game!
Learn how you could win tickets to the Super Bowl from TODAYPlay Video - 2:26
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4. You have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LI, which includes two tickets, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations.
All you have to do is send us a video and provide a quick statement of your most creative and enthusiastic cheers for your favorite team.
Fill out the information below for a chance to win!
Entries close Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. EST.