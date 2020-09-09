On a snowy afternoon in November 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice spent his final moments throwing snowballs and playing with a toy gun at a park in Cleveland.

A man called the police and said Rice was scaring people with a gun that was "probably fake," but according to audio from the Cleveland police dispatch radio, his description of the gun was never relayed to responding officers.

Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he died. Family photo

Minutes later, surveillance footage from a nearby recreation center shows a squad car pulling into the park where Rice was standing. Only two seconds after arriving at the scene, then-officer Timothy Loehmann fatally shot the boy.

A grand jury reviewed the incident in 2015, but Loehmann was never charged and kept his job at the department.

This was not the first time Loehmann had caused concern for his supervisors. He had been allowed to resign from duty at another department about 12 miles from Cleveland after the deputy chief said that he exhibited a “dangerous loss of composure” while training with firearms. In an internal 2012 police memorandum, the deputy chief wrote, “I do not believe time, nor training, will be able to change or correct (his) deficiencies.”

The deputy chief also said the information about Loehmann would be forwarded for the mayor's review.

In May 2017, the Cleveland police chief announced Loehmann had been fired for his failure to accurately disclose these details about his employment history on his application to the department. However, another department about three hours from Cleveland hired him as a part-time officer in 2018, though he ultimately withdrew his application after facing public backlash.

Loehmann is a prime example of what scholars Ben Grunwald and John Rappaport call a “wandering officer,” which they broadly define as a police officer who was fired or who resigned while under investigation, only to later be rehired by another agency.

In an article published this past April, Grunwald and Rappaport found that wandering officers are not just an anomaly — they are relatively common. The pair examined the employment records of 98,000 full-time officers in Florida, where Rappaport discovered a dataset available through public records disclosure. In any given year between 1988 and 2016, they said wandering officers made up around 2%-3% of Florida’s law enforcement. This frequency is cause for concern, as the study also revealed these officers are about twice as likely to be fired and to receive misconduct complaints in their new roles compared to other officers (including rookies).

Difficulties with police discipline

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, questions over police misconduct and patterns of poor behavior have sparked mass protests across the U.S. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes and 15 seconds, had already incurred 17 complaints while working as an officer within the Minneapolis Police Department. Fifteen complaints were closed with no discipline and two resulted in letters of reprimand, according to an employee complaint profile card released by the department.

Chauvin was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. In a memorandum filed Aug. 28, Chauvin's attorney asked the Hennepin County District Court judge to dismiss these charges due to lack of probable cause.

Nobody wants a bad cop out of the profession more than a good one. Jim Palmer, executive director of Wisconsin Professional Police Association

Retired professor of criminal justice Samuel Walker said it has become difficult to discipline or fire police officers because people have paid little attention to police unions. These unions negotiate contracts called collective bargaining agreements with local departments that cover standard protections like wages and benefits, but they can also include significant provisions about discipline.

“You got all these provisions that are now solidly in the contracts, and getting them out is a huge mountain to climb,” Walker said. “I just don't think people understand how long a battle this is going to be.”

Catherine Fisk, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, highlighted some of the common disciplinary provisions that appear within collective bargaining agreements in a paper she co-authored in 2016. She said these contracts can prevent the public from accessing any records about police misconduct, slow down ongoing disciplinary investigations and even allow complaints and disciplinary records to be destroyed after a certain period of time.