Walter Mondale, former vice president, dies at 93

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, trusted adviser to President Jimmy Carter and a presidential nominee, died Monday. He was 93.

"Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history," said former President Jimmy Carter in a statement Monday night.

Mondale, Carter's vice president, was credited with making the office more relevant. He served as Carter's vice president from 1977 to 1981. He also served as a U.S. senator from Minnesota.

Mondale and Jimmy Carter attend Democratic National Convention on Aug. 14, 1980 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He ran as the Democratic nominee against Ronald Reagan in 1984. He lost that race in one of the most lopsided electoral victories in modern American politics, winning only his home state of Minnesota. He later served as ambassador to Japan in the 1990s.

Walter Mondale waves with his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, during the 1984 Democratic National Convention. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

His wife of 58 years, Joan, died in 2015 at age 83 after a long illness. Mondale also successfully underwent heart surgery in 2015.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.