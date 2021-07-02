An 82-year-old pilot who's been trying to go to outer space for more than half a century will join Jeff Bezos on his Blue Origin spaceflight later this month.

Wally Funk is a member of the so-called Mercury 13, a group of pioneering women who were testing to become astronauts in the 1960s before their training program was canceled. (Their story was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2018.)

"No one has waited longer," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post announcing that Funk will join him on July 20 as an "honored guest."

In a video he shared, Funk said that she's been "flying forever," and has 19,600 flying hours.

"I have taught over 3,000 people to fly — private, commercial, instrument, flight engineer, airline transport, gliding — everything the FAA has, I've got the license for," she said. "And I can outrun you."

She also talked about the famously canceled training program, which had been created by a NASA physician but wasn't officially run by NASA, that she participated in decades ago.