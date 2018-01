share tweet pin email

It was 25 years ago that David Koresh and his doomsday cult, The Branch Davidians, lived at The Mount Carmel Center ranch near Waco, Texas. Koresh and the U.S. government participated in a 51-day standoff. In the end, the compound caught fire, killing their leader and 79 others, many children. Today, a new branch of the Davidian church sits on the site of the former compound. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports.