Frightening video shows police officer saving baby who stopped breathing

A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia, showed some quick thinking when he helped save a baby’s life.

Newly released video from January captures Sgt. Harold Drummond arriving in a store parking lot to find a 6-month-old child not breathing.

Drummond performed CPR with his fingers and got the boy to breathe once more. The clip shows the infant crying after Drummond intervened.

After the incident, Drummond said he would rather “look down the barrel of a gun than to look down at a baby in distress.”

The child is fine and has since returned home with his parents and twin sister. The boy and his family visited the Waynesboro Police Department a week later to reunite with Drummond and thank him for his heroic act.