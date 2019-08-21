A Florida woman was left in tears when police arrested her teenage son for threatening to shoot up his school.

"I ... vow to bring my father's M15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum," the boy, 15, wrote in a video game chatroom.

"He's still a little boy and he's not one of the crazy people out there doing stuff," the distraught mother told officers.

One of the deputies at the scene responded to her plea.

"We can't take risks and we can't say, alright, we trust that this guy is not going to do it. And then it happens. And then we say, well, we had the chance," he said.

The arrest is the latest example of authorities making an arrest in the hopes of thwarting another mass shooting, with crackdowns taking place around the country.