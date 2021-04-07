Caught on camera: Good Samaritan saves injured man after house explosion

A Good Samaritan ran into a burning house in Philadelphia to save a 61-year-old man after an explosion blew off the front of the home on Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed the dramatic moment when the explosion rocked the home and collapsed the front of the building before local man Rakym Dyer rushed in to help a man in distress.

Dyer had been visiting the neighborhood at the time of the explosion and then heard a man calling for help, according to NBC10 in Philadelphia.

Dozens of PFD members are responding on the 6300 block of Algard Street. Commissioner @ThielAdam will provide a briefing to media at the scene. pic.twitter.com/o6Cp2uGJhW — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 6, 2021

"I heard him crying and screaming so I went to help him out the best I could," Dyer told NBC10.

Dyer said the man was on fire, and he put the blaze on him out with an extinguisher after quenching a fire on the steps just to reach the 61-year-old in need. He then carried the man over his shoulder out of the home.

The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

"I can't believe I went in there," Dyer said. "But once I heard people screaming, I wanted to go help him. I would want someone to help my mom or my grandpop or somebody like that. Or my friend."