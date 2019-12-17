Two men snatched a 16-year-old girl off a New York City sidewalk on Monday night in an apparent kidnapping captured on security cameras, authorities said.

Karol Sanchez New York Police Department

The girl, Karol Sanchez, was with her 36-year-old mom walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx about a mile east of Yankee Stadium at 11:20 p.m. when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up, police said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim's mother to the ground," according to an NYPD statement.

"The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound," the police statement said. "The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention."

Police are hopeful someone witnessed the abduction or knows the suspects: "The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying the following individuals wanted for questioning in connection to a kidnapping incident."

The victim is about 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers when she was abducted, police said.

Investigators said the four men appeared to be in their 20s and were wearing dark-colored clothes.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also urged the public to come forward with any information.

"To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found — and her kidnappers are brought to justice," he tweeted.