Video shows gigantic gator at Florida golf club amid Tropical Storm Eta

Gale force winds weren't enough to keep one mighty gator from hitting the greens at a golf course in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday.

The massive alligator was spotted creeping around the grounds at the Valencia Golf and Country Club and recorded by Tyler Stolting, a golf professional at the club.

Large alligators are far from an uncommon sight in the state of Florida — fans of the University of Florida even cheer on the Gators mascot — but this one gained attention for its rather prehistoric appearance. It also made its presence known amid Tropical Storm Eta on Wednesday, which brought gale-force winds and threatening storm surges about 60 miles west-northwest of Tampa.

The storm briefly intensified to a Category 1 Hurricane before hitting the state, making it just the sixth November hurricane on record in the Gulf of Mexico.

As rare as a November hurricane might be, the alligator seemed unimpressed as it made its away through the course.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.