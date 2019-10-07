The buck didn’t stop here.

Jenisse Heredia was cutting hair in her Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, shop, Be.you.tiful Hair Salon, on Saturday when all of a sudden she heard a crash.

“In my mind, I’m thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon," Heredia told NBC News.

But when she looked over, she saw the six-point deer.

“I just started screaming. I didn’t even know how to react,” Heredia said, who added her salon isn't near woods and doesn't know from where the animal came.

The deer smashed through the salon window over a customer’s head who was seated on a couch and sprinted into the break room, she said. On their surveillance video, Heredia and a client can be seen trying to hide from the animal.

Heredia said the break room is small, and eventually the deer left. As the animal ran out of the salon, it got a hair iron stuck to its antlers, she added.

Luckily, the deer didn’t destroy too much of the salon. “It’s crazy because there was really no damage inside. It just slammed into some things," she said.

Be.you.tiful Hair Salon will open Monday and the women on the couch who the deer jumped over only sustained minor injuries.

“There are just situations where it’s good to laugh,” Heredia said. “It’s insane, something you would never think would ever happen.”