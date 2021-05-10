Maternal instincts kicked in for cop who saved 4-year-old girl shot in Times Square

The New York City police officer who saved a 4-year-old girl shot in Times Square over the weekend said her maternal instincts kicked in when she learned what had happened.

"For me, being a new mom, I was just treating this little child as if she was my own and really just trying to get her to the hospital as quickly as possible," NYPD officer Alyssa Vogel told NBC New York.

New York City police officer Alyssa Vogel said the 4-year-old girl shot in Times Square was "so calm." NBC New York

Video released by the NYPD on Monday shows Vogel responding to the scene, where three bystanders, including the girl, were shot on Saturday. "There's a baby?" she says in response to another first responder and takes off running.

In the tense moments after Saturday's shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN, was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — "There's a baby?" She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021

"I took the tourniquet off my gun belt and started applying it to her leg," Vogel said.

Video shows the officer then rushing the girl in her arms to a waiting ambulance.

"She is the strongest person I have ever seen," Vogel said. "For a little girl that was just shot, she was so calm."

The girl, identified as Skye Martinez, was shopping for toys with her family on Saturday when she was shot in the leg, police said. Two other women were also shot: Wendy Magrinat, 23, in the thigh; and Mạrcela Aldana, 43, in the foot, they said. None of the victims' injuries were life-threatening, although Skye had to have surgery, according to authorities.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

Police have identified Farrakhan Muhammad as a person of interest but said he is still on the run. They said they believe he was trying to shoot his brother but missed, striking innocent bystanders in the popular tourist area instead.

"When you hear shots fired in Times Square, it's a little alarming," Vogel said. "But, you know, we responded quickly and helped as much as we possibly could."