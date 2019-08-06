Passengers reported terrifying moments as their plane filled with white smoke about 10 minutes before it was scheduled to land at Spain’s Valencia Airport on Monday afternoon.

Smoke seeped in from the vents of the British Airways flight and some of the 175 passengers claim the crew didn’t provide enough instructions on what to do.

Video captured smoke enveloping the cabin of Airbus 320, while calls of “get down” could be heard as the plane descended. The pilot wore an oxygen mask and landed the plane, despite the fact his vision could have been affected by smoke in the cockpit. Passengers got off the plane on emergency chutes.

“It was a really unnerving experience made worse by the fact at no point during or after the incident did we receive any communication from British Airways staff,” passenger Jonathan Wald told NBC News.

British Airways, which apologized for the incident and said the plane had a “technical issue,” provided free hotel accommodations for travelers. Several people who were onboard tweeted their displeasure that the airline didn't offer any information to them about what had taken place.