Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, announced over the weekend that she is engaged to boyfriend Henry Bond.

Pence, 26, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday that featured a pair of photos capturing the beachside proposal.

“I said ‘yes,’ and then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say. I love you. Let’s do this,” she wrote.

Pence is an author who has written several children's books about her family’s rabbit, Marlon Bundo. She also wrote a book with her father last year, titled "Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father."

The vice president and wife Karen have three grown children, Charlotte, Audrey and Michael.

Love has been in the air for the family this year. Audrey revealed on Instagram in February that she and boyfriend Daniel Tomanelli were engaged.