On Monday, November 13, former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on all four hours of TODAY to discuss his book "Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose," and how his family overcame the personal pain they faced with the loss of Biden's son, Beau, while he was in office.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Joe Biden hugs his son Joseph "Beau" Biden, attorney general of Delaware, on day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008.

In addition, NBC News will transform Rockefeller Plaza into the #AmericanPromiseTour plaza where a live special event will be moderated by TODAY's Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. The anchors will help facilitate a community discussion between selected audience members and the former vice president.

The conversation will continue when Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will sit down with TODAY's Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly TODAY to speak about the loss of Beau, one of the former vice president's sons from his first marriage. He passed away in 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Joe Biden, left, and Jill Biden speak at "It Always Seems Impossible Until It Is Done: A Night of Music with ONE and (RED)", in celebration of World AIDS Day, at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in New York.

They will top off their appearance by joining Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb during the fourth hour of TODAY.

