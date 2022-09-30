Veteran EMS lieutenant killed in unprovoked stabbing attack in NYC

The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 24-year FDNY veteran who was killed in a random and unprovoked attack on Sept. 29 outside the stationhouse where she worked.

The FDNY shared the tragic news that Emergency Medical Service Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, 61, was stabbed and killed at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 29 while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens.

Russo-Elling was on duty near 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria when she was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack, according to the FDNY. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Russo-Elling began her career with the FDNY as an EMT in 1998 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016. The Long Island resident also was one of the first responders to the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.

She is survived by her daughter and her parents, the FDNY said.

“We lost one of our heroes,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference on Thursday night. “She was working for this city, and paid the ultimate sacrifice because of that.”

“Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives," Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at the press conference. "To be attacked and killed in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe."

The suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, 34, ran off and barricaded himself in his apartment for 90 minutes before police were able to talk him out and take him into custody, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told NBC New York.

Zisopoulos has been charged with murder and weapon possession, police said. A motive is not immediately clear and the investigation is ongoing, according to NBC New York.