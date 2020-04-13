Vanessa Bryant reflects on husband Kobe's life cut short: 'This is just senseless'

After losing her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident in January, Vanessa Bryant is honoring Kobe's 20-year basketball career.

In an emotional Instagram post Monday, the mother of four shared a video that highlights some of his final moments in the game.

"My husband worked his a-- off for 20 years," she wrote in the caption. "Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives."

She continued: "He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy."

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant at the 2018 Oscars Kevin Mazur / WireImage

To conclude, Bryant penned some heartbreaking thoughts on her family's tragedy: "I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless."

The tribute video features highlights from Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA, on April 13, 2016. The end of the video shows Kobe making a speech after the game.

"I can't believe how fast 20 years went by. This is crazy," he began. "To be standing here at center court with you guys, my teammates behind me and appreciating the journey that we've been on, and all I can do here is just thank you guys."

He continued: "Thank you guys for all the years of support. Thank you guys for all the motivation. Thank you for all the inspiration. You guys will always be in my heart. ... I love you guys."

Earlier this month, Kobe was posthumously elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and wife Vanessa and their oldest daughter, Natalia, 17, showed their support.

"We're incredibly proud of him."



Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him," Bryant told ESPN.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," she continued. "We are incredibly proud of him and there's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class."