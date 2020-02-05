Vanessa Bryant posts new tribute to Kobe, remembering her 'best friend'

Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of a smiling Kobe Bryant on Wednesday, remembering her husband as her "best friend" as she mourns the loss of the NBA legend.

Her Instagram post comes a week after she thanked fans in a previous post for the outpouring of support after her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash with seven others.

"#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much,'' she wrote Wednesday. "#handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️ Miss you saying, 'Bonjourno principessa/reina.'"

She also shared video on Wednesday from interviews Kobe did over the years with "Extra" in which the legendarily competitive Bryant showed his goofier side, from being afraid of bees to enjoying a burger as a junk food meal.

He also said his daughters "just call me Daddy" with no nicknames, and he didn't hesitate when asked about who he considers his best friend.

"My wife,'' he answered.

Vanessa Bryant also shared a poignant tribute to Gianna on Feb. 1 when she posted an illustration imagining her daughter as a Los Angeles Laker and wearing her father's No. 24 jersey.

"Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in 💜💛 love just warmed my heart,'' she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita"

She and her three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, were not present for the emotional pregame ceremony Jan. 31 during the Lakers' first game since the tragic crash, but Bryant shared a photo of Kobe's No. 24 Lakers jersey and Gianna's No. 2 jersey from her Mamba Academy team from the ceremony.

"There is no #24 without #2,'' she wrote on Instagram. "❤️ #GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels #KobeandGigi."

Bryant's first public response to the tragedy came Jan. 29, when she posted a family photo on Instagram with an emotional message thanking everyone for their outpouring of love.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,'' she wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."