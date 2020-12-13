Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power 5 football

Vanderbilt football player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in the Power 5 college conference when she kicked an extra point Saturday against Tennessee.

"History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium!," Vanderbilt Football tweeted.

Her point came with 1:50 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7. Fuller's family cheered her on from the stands, and she was greeted with teammates' high-fives.

According to the Associated Press, an official gave her the scoring ball.

In a video message posted on Twitter Saturday, soccer pro and U.S. women's team star Alyssa Naeher wished Fuller good luck against Tennessee. "Congratulations on making history, Sarah," she said.

Fuller, a senior, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game on Nov. 28. The soccer player was recruited after members of the squad's special teams contracted the coronavirus.

Willamette University kicker Liz Heaston is the first woman to score in college football. She twice kicked an extra point through the goal posts in a game against Linfield College in 1997.

Tennessee led Saturday's game 35-10 in the third quarter.

