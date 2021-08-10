Utah newlywed killed in head-on collision with wrong-way driver after wedding

A just-married bride was killed after her wedding when a driver traveling the wrong way on a Utah interstate plowed into her car over the weekend, authorities said.

The bride, who was married Saturday, was identified by Utah Department of Public Safety as Angelica Jimenez, 26, of Salt Lake City.

The driver, Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, faces charges of automobile homicide, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving under the influence and other alleged crimes.

NBC affiliate KSL reported that Jimenez —still wearing her purple wedding dress — had just dropped off some wedding gifts with a younger cousin and was returning to a party when the collision occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

“She was not even a mile away,” a friend, Tayler Craft, told the station.

Authorities said Gonzalez-Rea, driving a silver Toyota pickup, was in the northbound lane and crashed head-on into Jimenez’s sedan, killing her. Jimenez’s 20-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When a third driver stopped to help, Gonzalez-Rea allegedly stole the person’s truck and was quickly apprehended by state troopers, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

After the collision, Craft told KSL that Jimenez made one last phone call to her sister.

"She called her and told her that she got into a wreck and she was hurt bad and she couldn't breathe," Craft said.