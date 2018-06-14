NBC News repeatedly tried to reach Tyndall for comment and received no response. Tyndall insisted to The Los Angeles Times last month that he did nothing wrong.

He is estimated to have treated more than 10,000 women during his tenure, many of whom have similar stories of abuse.

Nafzeiger said he took pictures of her during a gynecological exam, and Fox said he had her fully undress while a nurse was behind a curtain and they were alone.

"While I was in the stirrups, he told me I was beautiful," Chi said.

Many of the women like Hughes and Fox were still teenagers and visiting a gynecologist for the first time when they went to Tyndall.

Fox said Tyndall told her when she was 18 that if she wanted to be on birth control, she had to have a pap smear exam, while Rowland and Nafzeiger said he falsely told them they had sexually-transmitted diseases.