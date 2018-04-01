US, South Korea resume joint military exercises – take an inside look

Get the latest from TODAY
A joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise off the Korean Peninsula resumed this weekend. The exercises, which are sure to get the attention of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, were halted during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In an NBC News exclusive, Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols gets a look at the powerful weapons systems in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
