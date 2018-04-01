Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

US, South Korea resume joint military exercises – take an inside look

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

US, South Korea resume joint military exercises - take an inside look

03:55

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

A joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise off the Korean Peninsula resumed this weekend. The exercises, which are sure to get the attention of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, were halted during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In an NBC News exclusive, Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols gets a look at the powerful weapons systems in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.