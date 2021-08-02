After semifinal Olympic loss, Carli Lloyd spotted doing sprints alone on the field

Carli Lloyd is not taking Team USA's heartbreaking loss to Canada sitting down.

The 39-year-old soccer star was seen running wind sprints on an empty field in Tokyo after dreams of a gold medal were dashed for the U.S. women's national team in their 1-0 semifinal loss to Canada on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

Carli Lloyd went down on one knee in dejection after Team USA's hopes were dashed for a soccer gold medal in a 1-0 loss to Canada. Francois Nel / Getty Images

As teammate Megan Rapinoe gave a tearful interview following the game, Lloyd could be seen running sprints in the background behind her.

Reporters also captured the scene from above as a solitary Lloyd ran out her frustration as the team tries to regroup before the bronze medal game Thursday.

A distraught Lloyd was seen down on one knee at the end of the game, which ended Team USA's hope for a gold medal run after failing to medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Lloyd may have been running off the anger over the loss, getting herself prepared for the bronze medal game, or simply soaking in as much as she can in what is most likely her final Olympics.

American fans paid tribute to her dedication after seeing the scene.

I love how @CarliLloyd is out on the field running sprints after our loss still putting work in and getting ready for the next match to bring home the bronze #USAvCAN — Kate (@Kate_Lauren93) August 2, 2021

"I love how @CarliLloyd is out on the field running sprints after our loss still putting work in and getting ready for the next match to bring home the bronze #USAvCAN," one person tweeted.

Y’all see @CarliLloyd running sprints or 3/4 sprints in the background of @mPinoe interview while everyone else is just walking around? The game will miss her when she finally decides to hang up her boots. #uswnt — Riki Jimison (@CoachRJimison) August 2, 2021

"Y’all see @CarliLloyd running sprints or 3/4 sprints in the background of @mPinoe interview while everyone else is just walking around?" another person wrote. "The game will miss her when she finally decides to hang up her boots. #uswnt."

The best part of the game was the #rapinoe interview where they asked “how is Carli Lloyd feeling” as #lloyd is running sprints in the background 😂 #USAvCAN #carlilloyd #uswnt — Kels (she/her) (@KelsAdventure) August 2, 2021

"The best part of the game was the #rapinoe interview where they asked 'how is Carli Lloyd feeling' as #lloyd is running sprints in the background," another person tweeted.

Lloyd has become known for the grueling fitness regimen that has allowed her to play at a world-class level at an age when many soccer stars have retired. She underwent the first knee surgery of her career last year and recovered successfully to earn a spot on the team and become the oldest U.S. women's soccer Olympian in history.

"I think having that bit of a break, also having the injury, also having people doubt me with my age, I’m like, ‘All right, sure, you want to say I’m too old, I’m gonna rev it up a few notches and come back even better,'" Lloyd told TODAY ahead of the Olympics.

"My training is intense," she continued. "I run a lot, I’m always doing extra work, so I’m always doing more than what everybody else is doing."

The USWNT will play Australia, which lost 1-0 to Sweden in the semifinals, on Thursday for the bronze medal. Team USA tied Australia 0-0 in the group stage of the tournament, so something will have to give with a medal on the line.

Rest assured, Carli Lloyd will be ready.