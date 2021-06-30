Why Olympic divers use tiny towels and other questions — answered!

Who are some of the best Olympic divers? Who is the best diver ever?

Opinions vary but as Hasselbach Adams put it, "In the United States anyway, we feel that the best diver ever and worldwide, a lot of people still feel that Greg Louganis is the best diver ever, which I wholeheartedly believe. He's incredible."

Olympic diver Greg Louganis of the United States with his two Olympic Gold medals on Aug. 7, 1984 in Los Angeles. Tony Duffy / Getty Images

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Chinese athletes nearly swept the board, taking gold in 7 out of 8 events. Among the American medalists, David Boudia missed qualifying for the Olympics this go-around, Steele Johnson withdrew from the Olympic trials, following a foot injury, and Sam Dorman retired in 2018 after 19 years of competition. Only Mike Hixon, who won a silver medal with Dorman in 2016, will return for his second Olympics at the 2020 Games.

Is Olympic diving dangerous?

Diving is considered a collision sport, putting it in the same category as sports like boxing, football, ice hockey and lacrosse, according to a 2011 handout from American Academy of Pediatrics. The force of a diver hitting the water can break bones and dislocate joints, according to the AAP. “Divers are also at risk of injuries from hitting the board or platform as well as overuse injuries similar to gymnasts from frequent jumping, back arching, trunk flexion, and back twisting. Injuries can also occur from training on ‘dry land.’ This type of training usually includes weight lifting and the use of spotting belts, trampolines, and springboards.”

Hasselbach Adams emphasized that competitive diving is regulated, with USA Diving emphasizing education and coaching for aspiring athletes from a young age. "As a sport organization, we have programming from lessons to grassroots, to our junior competitive level to an international competitive level ... our sport is designed for the very, very beginner, and all the way through the very experienced competitor, so we provide great educational opportunities for those coaches that are coaching our learning divers or those people who are interested in learning about the sport and we also have very well-seasoned, experienced coaches that train our high level elite athletes as well."

Which Olympic diver hit their head?

Four-time gold medalist and retired diver Greg Louganis hit his head during a preliminary round at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Louganis sustained a cut and concussion but later went on to win two gold medals.

Since then, Hasselbach Adams said, "We haven't had any divers hit their heads from an elite standpoint, that I'm aware of more recently. But that is an unfortunate part of the sport, it happens very rarely. And, you know, we try our best not to let that happen but sometimes, human error takes over."

How fast do Olympic divers hit the water?

"From the 10 meter, it's estimated they hit the water at about 35 miles an hour," Hasselbach Adams explained. "It would be a little slower with three meter."

Why do divers spray water on high dives?

Hasselbach Adams said, “It's called water agitator, it's what we call it officially, and it agitates the surface of the water so you can see when you're spinning, especially from a really high height, it's hard, if the water is super flat, it looks like glass so you can't tell the bottom of the pool. So by agitating the surface of the water, it breaks the surface tension, and it creates more of a visual view of when you have to be ready to enter the water.”

How much splash is too much splash?

“In general, if it looks like a cannonball, that is not good," Hasselbach Adams revealed. "You're not (getting) a good score at all. Ideally, what we call a dive with no splash is a rip. So if you rip it, it's like, no splash, has a really distinct sound, especially if you go even higher, you can hear a great dive. … A lot of people said it sounds like you're ripping a piece of paper. It's really cool. It's a really great sound to hear.”

How deep is an Olympic diving pool?

“It has to be at least 15 feet deep," Hasselbach Adams said.

How high is an Olympic diving board?

The Olympic diving boards are placed at two different heights — at three meters and 10 meters. To put that height into perspective, Hasselbach Adams said, "A good way to think about 10 meters is to think about it as an equivalent of a three-story building."