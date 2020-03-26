UPS driver spreads joy by singing in uplifting viral video

As many of us retreat into our homes to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, still more folks have to venture out to their necessary jobs.

Ben Hertle, 34, is one of those people. A UPS delivery driver in Maple Grove, Minnesota, by day and a musician at heart, Hertle is spreading joy by singing.

In a recent video posted to Facebook, he performed Lenny LeBlanc's worship song, "There's None Like You” as he sat in his UPS truck on break.

Hertle told TODAY he started out delivering groceries many years ago until he was laid off during the 2008 recession. He was able to land a job at UPS and has been working there ever since — but said he still has empathy for the workers losing their incomes this time around.

“I’m watching person after person after person lose their job and I have a job and I’m grateful for that, but at the same time there’s so much pain around me that I’m seeing as a driver,” he said.

He felt inspired to sing as a result.

"There’s just so much going on in the world right now, he explained. "Music has the ability to engage and inspire people and bring them together.”

Hertle added he is not too worried about his own safety as a driver and is taking precautions.

"I’m not as concerned about the virus itself. There’s a sense that we’re able to keep a distance from the general public,” he said. “We typically drop off a package and go.”

He added that he and his colleagues maintain limited contact in an effort for social distancing. Hertle said that he's using hand sanitizer, hand washing and staying hydrated.