4 University of Idaho students found dead in suspected homicide near campus

Classes were canceled at the University of Idaho on Nov. 14 after four students were found dead a day earlier at a residence near the school, police and school officials said.

The Moscow Police Department is investigating the deaths as homicides, and the victims were identified as students in a statement by University of Idaho President Scott Green released on Sunday night.

The students' names were not released by Green.

The university tweeted an alert at 5:07 p.m. local time on Nov. 13 to shelter in place and stay away from the King Road area, saying the "suspect is not known at this time." Less than an hour later, the order to shelter in place was lifted in a follow-up alert.

Officers responded to a call about "an unconscious individual" on King Road, which is about a half-block away from the University of Idaho campus. Once there, they found four people were dead, according to a statement by the MPD.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

The MPD did not describe the manner of death or the gender or age of the victims. Police do not believe there is an active threat, according to Green's statement.

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up," Green said, referring to the school's mascot.

The investigation is ongoing, and classes are scheduled to resume on Nov. 15.