Universal to open family-friendly theme park in Texas

Universal Parks and Resorts has revealed a plan to open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Universal announced initial details for the theme park, which has not been named, in a press release.

The company described the park as “unlike any other in the world” and said it will include themed lands that celebrate fan-favorite characters from Universal projects.

“The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience,” the press release said. “It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.”

Frisco, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, will be the home of the smaller, 97-acre theme park. Universal also shared that the company plans to build a themed hotel near the park. The company said there is space for potential later additions as well.

Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks and Resorts, said in a statement, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans.”

He added, “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also expressed his excitement about the possible new theme park. He praised his town for being, “is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family.”

Cheney said the theme park will bring more employment opportunities to the area that will help local residents and businesses.

More information about the theme park will be announced in the future, Universal said in the release.

Universal Parks & Resorts currently has five theme parks across the world. There are two locations in the United States: Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Both the Orlando and Hollywood parks feature the “Wizarding World of “Harry Potter,” where fans are transported to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Universal Studios Japan welcomes visitors to “Super Nintendo World” — an experience that will soon open in the California park as well. The Singapore location has a “Battlestar Galactica” roller coaster and the Beijing resort has a “Kung Fu Panda” land.

Universal Parks and Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.