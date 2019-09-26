And you thought having the middle seat during a flight was a cramped way to travel.

A United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco had to make an unscheduled landing in Denver Wednesday after a passenger became stuck in the bathroom.

Workers eventually freed the woman, who was trapped in the restroom for hours when the door wouldn't open.

United responded to a tweet by another passenger who captured the incident on video.

Hi, Taylor. We're sorry for the wait today, and our teams will do their best to have you back in the air and on your way to San Francisco as soon as possible. ^KF — United Airlines (@united) September 26, 2019

The plane was grounded for more than two hours before taking off again.

Emily Williams, a spokesperson for Denver International Airport, told NBC affiliate KUSA that she doesn’t know why the bathroom door became stuck and that calls for medical assistance did not take place.