Conor Kennedy, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, said he secretly volunteered to fight in Ukraine's war against Russia and that he was "willing to die there."

The 28-year-old said in an Instagram post he was "deeply moved" when he saw what was happening in Ukraine, and that he went to an embassy to enlist in Ukraine's International Legion one day after he found out about it.

"Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast," Kennedy said. "I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front."

Kennedy said he only told one person in the U.S. where he was, and that he only told one person in Ukraine his real name. "I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there," he explained.

Kennedy did not say when he joined the legion or how long he served, though he added his "time in Ukraine wasn’t long, but I saw a lot and I felt a lot."

"I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home," Kennedy said.

"I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again," he continued.

NBC News has not verified Kennedy’s claims.

Kennedy described the war as "horrific" and commended his fellow legionnaires as "true freedom fighters." He added he thought the war "will shape the fate of democracy in this century."

"For now, I’ll only urge you to help in your personal capacity. Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies," he told his followers. "Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the international legion days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Within weeks, Zelenskyy said thousands of foreigners had signed up for the legion. Several Americans have died or gone missing while fighting in the war.

Russia's war in Ukraine has continued for the past eight months, and Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four regions in the country last month.

The U.S. has continued to support Ukraine and has sent more than $17 billion in military assistance since the start of the invasion, though U.S. officials have repeatedly said U.S. troops will not be put on the ground.