An upcoming report by the Pentagon is expected to divulge that intelligence officials have not found any evidence that unexplained aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy personnel in recent years are alien spacecraft, according to a report by The New York Times.

However, the declassified intelligence report also does not give any concrete conclusion about mysterious objects popping up in the sky recently, the Times reported.

The Pentagon report, which is expected to be released on June 25, clarifies that most of the more than 120 incidents over the past two decades are not from the U.S. military or any other U.S. government technology, senior administration officials briefed on the findings told The New York Times. NBC News has not confirmed the expected findings of the upcoming Pentagon report.

Pentagon officials declined a request for comment by NBC News.

Strange phenomena have been seen in recently leaked videos, including a pyramid-like object hovering above a Navy destroyer and cylindrical spheres disappearing into the ocean.

Intelligence officials are worried the phenomena could be signs that countries like China or Russia are experimenting with hypersonic technology — aircraft and missiles that can reach speeds as high as 4,000 mph, according to The New York Times. However, the report doesn't reach any definitive conclusions about it being foreign technology.

Leaked military radar readings seen for the first time last month backed up reports of unidentified flying objects harassing a Navy ship off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. U.S. Navy sailors can be heard reacting to a radar screen tracking UFOs flying around their ship as the radar lights up with nine different objects that then disappear into the night.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell also released leaked video that shows objects captured on night vision and infrared video that appear to be swarming warships before disappearing. The Pentagon has declassified the footage and confirmed that the radar videos were taken by Navy personnel, but has not commented further.

"They want to be ahead of it, and they are out of options," Corbell said on TODAY last month. "There is a lot of pressure by the global public and the American public for answers."

Talk about UFOs has only intensified in recent months after former President Barack Obama told late-night host James Corden that there is footage of objects in the skies that the government could not identify. In addition, a pair of former Navy pilots spoke on "60 Minutes" last month about seeing objects that appeared to fly at supersonic speeds without breaking the sound barrier.

Ahead of the release of the Pentagon report, lawmakers are demanding answers.

"There's enough obvious evidence here that we need to take this seriously, not downplay it, and try to gather as much information as we can to figure out what is it these pilots are seeing and what does it mean," Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico said on TODAY last month.