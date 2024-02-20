Two men charged with murder in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Two men have been charged with murder in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that killed one woman and injured more than 20 people last week.

The charges were announced against the men in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon. , two juveniles were charged in the Feb. 14 shooting in downown Kanas City, Mo. Baker would not clarify if those minors had any connection to the adults who have been charged.

Both men were both charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

The charged adults, who were injured in the shooting and remain hospitalized, are being held on $1 million bond.

The prosecutor said preliminary evidence indicates the deadly shooting started after one of them got into a verbal argument with someone he had no prior connection to

“That argument very quickly escalated,” Baker said. “Almost immediately, others pulled their firearms.”

People take cover at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade, in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The men had no prior connection.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ, was killed after the parade and rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, and 22 other people, ranging from 8 to 47 years old, were injured.

The shooting is under investigation, and more charges may be filed against others, Baker said.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” Baker said. “So, while we’re not there yet on every single individual, we’re gonna get there.”

Baker is asking anyone with information on the shooting, specifically those who were injured during the incident, to come forward.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.