Two South Carolina television journalists covering severe storm conditions were killed when a tree crushed their news vehicle.

Mike McCormick, an anchor with NBC affiliate WYFF News 4, and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist with the station, were traveling Monday afternoon on a highway near Tryon, North Carolina, when their van was struck by a tree that had loosened from ground saturated by recent rains.

South Carolina photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer and reporter Mike McCormick died Monday when a tree fell on their news van. WYFF

The weather was part of the fringes of subtropical storm Alberto, which made landfall on Florida's Panhandle on Monday.

"It is a freak of nature," Tryon Fire Department Chief Geoff Tennant told WYFF about the accident. "You know it's going to happen, or you can predict that it may happen, you don't know when."

Tennant said the accident happened shortly after he had wrapped an interview with McCormick.

"We had talked a little bit about how he wanted us to stay safe and how we wanted him to stay safe," he said. "Then of course, 10 or 15 minutes later we get the call and it was him, and his photographer."