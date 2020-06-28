Two dead, four injured in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting Saturday at a Walmart distribution center in Northern California, a hospital official said.

The shooter circled the center's parking lot in a vehicle before crashing into the building, getting out and opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle., said Lt. Yvette Borden of the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Kyle Sanders of the Red Bluff Police Department said the first officers at the scene, who arrived before Tehama deputies, engaged in a shootout with the suspect and struck him.

"After arriving, a male adult shot at one or more of the officers multiple times," he said in a statement. "One Red Bluff Police Officer and one Sergeant used their duty rifles and shot at the suspect, ultimately stopping the threat."

The man's condition was unknown, Sanders said.

Allison Hendrickson, spokeswoman for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, said two victims died and another four were in fair condition at the facility.

A witness told KNVN in Chico that he saw the vehicle crash into the building and erupt in flames.

"I was only worried about the people that were injured by the car into the building," a man at the scene told the station. "I went to help a lady that was kind of trapped at the beginning and at that point, I started hearing gunfire and then, went down to the office and there was more gunfire. I hit the panic alarm and called 911 as soon as I could."

Walmart said in a statement that it would assist the sheriff's office with the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," the company said.