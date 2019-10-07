A woman boarded a Delta flight in Orlando on Saturday without identification and a boarding pass, and now local police, federal authorities and the TSA are trying to figure out how.

Delta employees asked an unnamed woman on Flight 1516 from Orlando to Atlanta on Saturday to show a boarding pass when she was found sitting in someone else's seat, Orlando Police said in a statement. The woman was unable to produce a boarding pass, claiming she threw her ticket away.

“Who knows where I threw it out? I just threw it out as soon as I got on the plane,” the woman said, recorded on passenger footage obtained by NBC Orlando affiliate WESH.

When asked for ID, the woman showed a selfie, and was unable to produce proper identification, the local station said. After she was removed from the flight, Orlando officers said they escorted her off airport property.

Orlando Police does not know how the woman made it through the checkpoint and got on the plane without a boarding pass.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed the woman was “screened,” but would not provide NBC News additional information, citing an ongoing investigation with law enforcement. The FBI was notified of the incident and is assisting in the investigation.

Delta apologized for the incident, and the subsequent delay it caused. After the woman was removed from the flight, security officials re-screened everyone on board. The flight, scheduled to take off at 10:20 a.m., didn’t leave until 1:13 p.m., NBC affiliate WXIA reported.

“Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well,” the airline said.

It is unclear if charges are being brought against the woman, who has been not identified.