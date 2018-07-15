Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Trump set for summit with Putin after 12 Russians charged with hacking Democrats

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Jul.15.201802:36

President Donald Trump is one day away from his high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. The summit comes just days after the special counsel investigation brought charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking the emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic party. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from Glasgow Scotland.

