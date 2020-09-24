Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes Prince Harry 'a lot of luck'

President Donald Trump sarcastically wished Prince Harry "a lot of luck" with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after she urged all Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

"I'm not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry — he's going to need it," Trump said at a White House news briefing on Wednesday.

President Trump wished Prince Harry "a lot of luck" with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after she urged all Americans to vote in the upcoming election. Getty Images

His comment came after the former Meghan Markle spoke in a video for the TIME 100 about the importance of voting. Meghan, who appeared in the video alongside Harry, did not endorse or make comments about any specific presidential candidate.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," Meghan said. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Meghan is an American citizen and will make history as the first British royal family member to publicly exercise their right to vote, according to TIME. Harry, who is a British citizen, noted that he has never voted in the United Kingdom, where royals are expected to remain politically neutral.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, with Meghan and their 1-year-old son, Archie, urged people to avoid negativity online ahead of the election, while Meghan called for building "communities of compassion."

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes," Harry told TIME. "Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

The British royal family distanced themselves from the remarks by the couple.

"We would not comment," a Buckingham Palace spokesman told NBC News. "The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Queen Elizabeth II has previously encouraged people to exercise their right to vote in Britain.

Harry and Meghan famously "stepped back" from their duties as senior members of the royal family at the end of March and have since lived in Canada and now California.

This is not the first time Trump has taken a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex. Trump called her "nasty" last year after learning that she had labeled him "divisive" in a 2016 appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore."

After the couple announced in January that they intended to step back from their royal duties, Trump said on Fox News that it was "sad" and that he has "such respect" for the queen and that he doesn't think "this should be happening to her."