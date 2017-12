share tweet pin email

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, all of whom have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, continue their discussion with Megyn Kelly. Crooks, who used to work in Trump Tower and says she saw Trump daily, says that when she introduced himself to him, “he held onto my hand and kept kissing me,” eventually kissing her on the mouth. As the segment airs, the White House issues a statement saying that the “false claims” are politically motivated.