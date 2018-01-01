Trump defends ICE amid nationwide immigration protests

Get the latest from TODAY
As hundreds of thousands of people across the country protested the Trump administration’s immigration policies, the president defended the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and rebuked Democrats. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY, and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd discusses the narratives on both sides of the issue.
