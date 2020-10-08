Trump, battling COVID, says he won't 'waste his time' after virtual debate announcement

President Donald Trump said Thursday he won't "waste his time" participating in the second presidential debate next week after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would take place virtually in the wake of his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The debate is still set to take place in the form of a town hall, but the CPD said that Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, would be invited to participate remotely. Moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN will be located at the venue which was slated to host the debate, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, on Oct. 15.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network Thursday morning, Trump said the new debate format is "not acceptable to us."

"I'm not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said, adding that he doesn't like the idea of a virtual debate because a moderator could cut him off at any time.

Biden's campaign responded to the announcement with an indication that Biden has no such qualms.

"Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said.

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, called it "pathetic" for the CPD to have "unilaterally" moved to make the debate remote.

"For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic," he said in a statement, adding, "We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

The president first showed symptoms of the coronavirus last Thursday, according to the White House, which was 14 days prior to the debate scheduled for Oct. 15. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems and 20 days in severe cases.

This week, Biden, who shared a debate stage with the president just a few days prior to the Trump's positive diagnosis, signaled that if Trump was still contagious, the debate may not take place as planned.

"I don't know what exactly the rules are gonna be and I'm not sure that what President Trump is all about now — I don't know what his status is," Biden told reporters. "I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed which is necessary at the time."

Earlier that day, Trump tweeted he was "looking forward" to the debate.

The president's doctors have said he is recovering, though he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases.

So far, 23 people close to the White House and three Republican senators have tested positive for the virus in the days surrounding Trump first showing symptoms.

Biden has repeatedly tested negative since his encounter on the debate stage with Trump last Tuesday, his campaign has said. Meanwhile, in Wednesday's vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was separated from Vice President Mike Pence by a plexiglass barrier.

Pence has on multiple occasions tested negative for the virus in recent days, his team has said.

The debate commission was considering changes to the debate format as well as the rules after the first Trump-Biden match up descended into a chaotic shouting match with the candidates — particularly Trump — interrupting the other during their allotted speaking time.

