Trump attacks NASCAR and Bubba Wallace over Confederate flag banning, noose controversy

President Donald Trump on Monday took aim at NASCAR's Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, a prominent Black driver, falsely claiming on Twitter the racing sport's recent anti-racist stance lowered its television ratings.

"Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" Trump tweeted. "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"

The president's tweet comes as he's made his views on race front-and-center to his reelection campaign following protests and a growing national discussion on race after George Floyd's death in police custody.

NASCAR drivers have rallied to support Wallace. NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick tweeted in response to Trump, "We don’t need an apology."

"We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support," he continued.

Courtney Weber, a spokesperson for Richard Petty Motorsports and Wallace, said the team is aware of Trump's tweet.

"Wallace has extensively exhausted the topic via a multitude of interviews in recent weeks. It is clear there is nothing more to say," Weber said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News said Trump's tweet was part of a "broader point" about the "rush to judgment."

"The president is merely pointing out that we have to let facts come out before we rush to judgment," she said.

Since NASCAR announced a ban on the Confederate flag last month, the sport has seen a boost in television ratings. Overnight ratings following the sport's June race at Martinsville, which immediately followed the banning announcement, were up 104 percent over a comparable 2019 race.

The Talladega race later in June, where the noose incident Trump referenced happened, rated as the most-watched Monday contest in years. NASCAR has also benefited from being one of the few live events on TV, as most other sports remain idled in the U.S. due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before Talladega, a door-pull rope shaped like a noose was found in Wallace's assigned garage, raising questions about whether it had been placed there intentionally in response to his outspokenness in support of banning the Confederate flag at NASCAR events. Fellow NASCAR drivers marched alongside his car in a show of unity afterwards. The FBI investigated the incident and ruled out a hate crime, citing video evidence showing the rope was in the stall months before it was assigned to Wallace. NASCAR released a photo of the rope to dispel the idea it was a hoax.

"I was relieved just like many others to know that it wasn’t targeted towards me," Wallace told Craig Melvin on TODAY last month. "But it's still frustrating to know that people are always going to test you and always just going to try and debunk you and that’s what I'm trying to wrap my head around now."

As a politician, Trump's history with NASCAR dates back to early in his presidential campaign when he won the endorsement of the sport's top leadership. At this year's Daytona 500, Trump took the presidential limo on the track as a pace car before the race began. At this weekend's Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, one driver began racing in a fully decked-out pro-Trump branded car. He crashed a few laps into the race.

This weekend, Trump delivered a lengthy speech on defending statues from being removed or torn down and has increasingly bashed protesters.

Recent tweets have also gotten the president into hot water, such as when he promoted and then deleted a video showing an apparent Trump supporter shouting "white power."

The White House said he didn't hear the comment when he posted.