Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's efforts to overturn last month's election, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, has crisscrossed the country in recent days pushing his client’s still-unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday.

Giuliani, 76, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Giuliani had for weeks dodged the virus as multiple people in his orbit tested positive.

Giuliani appeared at events such as Trump's election night party at the White House and a press conference alongside the president's legal team, and, most recently, attended election-related meetings with state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Each event featured maskless attendees, including Giuliani.

Attendees at some of these gatherings, including Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive for the virus afterward. Additionally, Christianné Allen, his spokesperson, tested positive for the virus late last month and had been quarantining following that mid-November press conference, Salon reported.

It is not yet clear if Giuliani is suffering from any symptoms, or where he was located as of Sunday afternoon. Earlier Sunday, he was interviewed on Fox News.

Giuliani is the 20th person close to Trump who has tested positive for the virus since that election night party, according to an NBC News count.

