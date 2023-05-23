Driver arrested, Nazi flag seized after truck crashes into barrier near White House

A driver was arrested and a Nazi flag was seized at the scene after a box truck rammed into security barriers near the White House Monday night, an incident the Secret Service said may have been intentional.

The driver, identified by police as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, made threatening statements about the White House at the scene, a law enforcement official told NBC News.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, U.S. Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname said on May 23.

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near Black Lives Matter Plaza in downtown Washington, a few hundred feet from the White House, just before 10 p.m. on May 22, police said.

There were no injuries and no weapons or explosives were found in the truck, according to a statement by Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi.

A preliminary investigation revealed "the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers," Guglielmi tweeted.

Investigators seized a Nazi flag, a law enforcement source told NBC Washington. Reuters also published an image showing a red Nazi flag with a swastika on the ground beside the van.

“I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made,” a law enforcement official told NBC News.

The Secret Service has not commented on the flag.

President Joe Biden’s whereabouts at the time of the crash were unclear, according to NBC News. Biden had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House on May 22 as part of ongoing debt limit talks.