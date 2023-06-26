Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were killed along with another family member in a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, authorities said.

The couple, who have not been publicly identified, were expected at a church ceremony Sunday morning but did not show up, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a press conference Sunday evening.

"Two of the individuals were celebrating a golden wedding anniversary this weekend. As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day," Ryan said. "To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic."

A person known to the victims called 911 around 10:14 a.m. reporting three people appeared to be dead inside the home, Ryan said.

The three victims, who Ryan described as older adults and all related, appeared to have died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

A preliminary police investigation also found signs of forced entry into the home, Ryan said.

"We are asking people to remain vigilant," Ryan said. "Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that."

Ryan said there was an attempted break-in around 5:45 a.m. at a residence about a half mile away from the home where the three victims were found. She said it was not clear if the incidents were related.

When asked if she believed the slayings were random, Ryan said: "We have no reason at this point to believe there is a connection, that’s why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue."

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said during the press conference he is concerned the individual or individuals involved in the crime are still at large. He added police would add extra patrols in the area overnight.

Neighbor Robin Dickey told local news station WBZ-TV the couple’s absence from church Sunday morning worried the community.

"These were churchgoing people. The only reason they were found is because they weren’t in church and somebody came to see if they were OK," Dickey said.

Ryan said the investigation is "very active" and still in the early stages. No arrests have been made in the case.